Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,419. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.36.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.