Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

