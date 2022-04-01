Zacks: Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $183.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the highest is $183.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.04 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

