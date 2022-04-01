Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$5.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.56) and the highest is ($4.49). argenx reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 537%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($17.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.31. 144,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

