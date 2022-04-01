Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JSPR opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

