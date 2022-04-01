Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to announce $15.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the highest is $18.33 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $57.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $66.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $61.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

COP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $100.64. 234,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,002. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

