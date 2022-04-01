Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 749,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.