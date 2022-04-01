Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BRGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.18. 3,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

