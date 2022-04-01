Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $0.68. APA reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.97.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 7,912,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,328. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

