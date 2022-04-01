Zacks: Analysts Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Udemy stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Udemy has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.62.
About Udemy (Get Rating)
Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.