Zacks: Analysts Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDMY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Udemy has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

