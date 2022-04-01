Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.53 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

