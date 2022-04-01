Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

