Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

