Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.
About Sealed Air (Get Rating)
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
