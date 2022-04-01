Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,265. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of 152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,059 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

