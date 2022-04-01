Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.92 Million

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $82.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $129.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OPRX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

