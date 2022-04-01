Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NCNA opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

