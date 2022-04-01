Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,453. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $63,739,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

