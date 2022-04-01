YUMMY Market Cap Tops $3.89 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $52,074.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.24 or 0.07259810 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,208.10 or 0.99871765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045822 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.