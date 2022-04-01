Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.79

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 20836593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $12,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.