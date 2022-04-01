Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

XNET opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xunlei by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xunlei by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

