Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
XNET opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.52.
About Xunlei (Get Rating)
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.