Xuez Trading Down 7.7% This Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $54,229.82 and $60,341.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,259,709 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,275 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez



