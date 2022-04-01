Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15,408 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.
