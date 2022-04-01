Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15,408 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

