XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.85.

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

