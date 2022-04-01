XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Up 4.4%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 3,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get XOS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $10,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.