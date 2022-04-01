Xos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for XOS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for XOS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

XOS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.99 on Thursday. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

