World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,100. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

