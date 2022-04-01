Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Financial Analysis

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Workiva alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Workiva and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 5 0 3.00 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $136.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than NCC Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 13.83 -$37.73 million ($0.75) -157.33 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -8.51% -39.05% -3.73% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workiva beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About NCC Group (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.