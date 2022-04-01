Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 5.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.73. 85,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,064,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

