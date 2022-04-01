Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NKE traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

