Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 640 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,466,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

