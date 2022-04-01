Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $382,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

