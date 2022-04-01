Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,651. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

