Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $253,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Blackstone by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.97. 23,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

