Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

