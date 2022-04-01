Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday.

Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,870 ($37.59). 249,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,482.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,205.19. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

