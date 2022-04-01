WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59. 82,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 124,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 11,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $6,085,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

