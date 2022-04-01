Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

