Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 51,600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $59,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 199,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

