Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,709. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.