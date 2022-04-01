Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

