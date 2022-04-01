Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $93.87. 971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

