Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,963,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.03. 795,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

