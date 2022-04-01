WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.