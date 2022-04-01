Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sabrina Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.