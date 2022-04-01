Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones Acquires 6,250 Shares

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WSR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,404. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

