Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

