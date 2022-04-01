Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
