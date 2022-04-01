Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will post $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.07 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $76.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $332.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $365.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.35 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $425.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

