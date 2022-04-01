Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $5,321,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

