Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Gap Down to $62.38

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.38, but opened at $59.24. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,799,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

